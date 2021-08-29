Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 2,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Masimo worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.28. The stock had a trading volume of 236,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,828. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $287.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

