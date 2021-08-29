Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 54,500 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark makes up approximately 1.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 2.04% of American Woodmark worth $27,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWD stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.49. 126,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

