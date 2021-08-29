Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 95,700 Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.86% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,708. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.