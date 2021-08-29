Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of Sensient Technologies worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 94.2% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,045 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of SXT traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

SXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.