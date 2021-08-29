Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3,090.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.79% of Cutera worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 175,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,490. The company has a market capitalization of $865.07 million, a P/E ratio of 133.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.