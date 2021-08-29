Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 276.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.59% of FormFactor worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FORM. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 434,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,044. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

