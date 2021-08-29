Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Hillenbrand worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,233.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $212,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 316,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

