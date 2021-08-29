Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.17% of J2 Global worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.79. 309,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

