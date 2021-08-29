Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.57% of Matrix Service worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,510 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 218,234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 90,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,396. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.