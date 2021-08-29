Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 15,000 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.34% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 23.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $6,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,916. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.08.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

