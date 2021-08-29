Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 2,800 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ducommun accounts for 1.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 5.93% of Ducommun worth $38,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ducommun by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ducommun by 92.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $53.27. 30,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $634.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.62. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $65.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

