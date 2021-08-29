Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 7,800 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises approximately 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.61% of Globus Medical worth $47,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $7,117,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMED stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.63. 670,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,446. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

