Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 8,700 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.91. The stock had a trading volume of 438,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,482. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.50 and a 1 year high of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

