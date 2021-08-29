Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.50. 2,013,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

