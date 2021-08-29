Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,905. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.