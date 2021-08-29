Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $12.06 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Teradyne worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 8,854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 444,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,299. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

