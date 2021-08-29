Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,032 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.18% of WestRock worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of WestRock by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 120,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,833. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

