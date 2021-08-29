Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $3.97 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.17% of Boise Cascade worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 389,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,940. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

