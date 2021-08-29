Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $50.90 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 2.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $50,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,849,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,157,000 after buying an additional 239,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

SWKS stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.45. 995,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

