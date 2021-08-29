Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.00. 2,557,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.88. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

