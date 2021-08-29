Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $9.06 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EME traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $124.10. The stock had a trading volume of 218,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,912. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

