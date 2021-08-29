Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.80% of NextGen Healthcare worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 497,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

