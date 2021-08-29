Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Invests $6.72 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,718,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,872,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,909,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,581,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.92. 260,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $171.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

