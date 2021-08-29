Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of SYNNEX worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $25,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,882. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.70. 215,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,737. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.58. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

