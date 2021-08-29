Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New $11.66 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,782,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,681. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

