Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 2,500 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,364. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

