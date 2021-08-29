Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 598,449 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,449 shares during the quarter. NN makes up about 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 9.98% of NN worth $31,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NN by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NN by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NNBR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 292,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,178. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Also, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,160.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $195,300. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

