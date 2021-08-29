Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 70,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.39% of Zumiez worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 220,028 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 361,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,188. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

