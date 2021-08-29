Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 95,800 Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.45% of Hurco Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $57.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

