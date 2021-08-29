Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.28% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 1,516,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.