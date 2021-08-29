Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 102,200 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.49% of Summit Materials worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SUM stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 554,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

