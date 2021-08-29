Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 112,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.20% of Cerus worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

