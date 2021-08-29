Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 1,800 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises approximately 1.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.44% of Jabil worth $37,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $220,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

JBL stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 870,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

