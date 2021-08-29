Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 220,113 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,113 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.06% of TTM Technologies worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 991,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,946 shares of company stock valued at $556,767 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

