Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 28,700 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Forterra comprises about 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 3.08% of Forterra worth $48,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Forterra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 118,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

