Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 361,300 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.48% of Absolute Software worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. 47,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a PE ratio of 148.02 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

