Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 40,000 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.68% of SeaSpine worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPNE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 190,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,029. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $595.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

