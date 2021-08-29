Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 1.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.67% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,136 shares of company stock worth $3,631,769. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 813,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,515. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

