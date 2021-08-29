Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) vs. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and JBG SMITH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.75 -$24.70 million $0.96 9.35 JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 6.55 -$62.30 million $1.19 25.16

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paramount Group and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paramount Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.21, indicating a potential upside of 13.68%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.60%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -5.72% -0.72% -0.38% JBG SMITH Properties -14.87% -2.85% -1.51%

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Paramount Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Paramount Group beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

