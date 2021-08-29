Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $565.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

