Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $711.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

