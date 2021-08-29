Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $124.40 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

