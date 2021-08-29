Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $104.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.03. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

