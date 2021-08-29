Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.