Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

