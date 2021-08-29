Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $43,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

