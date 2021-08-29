Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ASML by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $832.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $740.79. The firm has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $834.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.