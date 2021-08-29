Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,967 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

