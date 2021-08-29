Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,094 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,675 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

