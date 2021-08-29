Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,191 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

